Immaculately kept primarily brick home right outside Greensboro city limits. Sitting on the largest lot in the neighborhood, this home has so much to offer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living area downstairs, crown moulding throughout. Open floor plan makes it great for entertaining. Kitchen features an oversized island and double oven. Split bedroom floorplan and predominantly one level living. Master bedroom closet connects to the laundry room. Upstairs is the fourth bedroom or it could be used as a bonus room. TONS of walk in attic space that is great for storage or the potential to finish some of that space. Home features an OVERSIZED two car garage. Tons of exterior living including a concrete stamped patio with a pergola and edision lighting, deck, AND firepit area. Beautifully landscaped home with sprinkler system. No details were missed with this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Ted’s Famous Chicken is back with all the same favorite foods but in a new location.
A man and a woman from Clemmons were killed Saturday evening when the car they were riding in traveled left of center on Frye Bridge Road in n…
The rivalry between Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. has entered another competitive front in Charlotte.
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that h…
Family members said a man was shot and killed during a dispute at the apartment complex. Police say a 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire but were not targeted.
Widow of a man who died in June at the Hanes Mill Road landfill has more questions than answer as she - and others - await the outcome of a state investigation.
GOP chairman: Mom ‘shocked’ by books Forsyth school provides. Raymond again suggests calling cops over titles parents find offensive.
Unnamed mother says her son has access to sexually explicit materials at Vienna Elementary School. Titles named include "The Biography of Ellen DeGeneres."
Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University.
Winston-Salem police say a man who was found dead at Jerry King Park on Sunday morning had been shot, in what officers said was the 32nd homic…
Award-winning Winston-Salem police sergeant has died; His funeral procession will travel Wednesday from Winston-Salem to Clemmons
Sgt. Michael McDonald, a 25-year-veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, has died. He was 49.