Beautiful custom built, cul-de-sac home by Jason Pruitt with too many upgrades to list – see attached supplemental! Open floor plan, natural light filled living spaces including large kitchen/keeping room/breakfast area, vaulted ceilings in great room/entry, home office & primary on the main plus 3 bdrms/2 baths upstairs as well as a bonus area. But WOW – the oversized covered porch is amazing! With a wood floor, coffered ceiling with painted bead board, wood burning fireplace and one of a kind porch swing overlooking a private, fenced level yard, you won’t want to leave this happy place! Walk to clubhouse, tennis courts and pool. Showings begin 2/25.
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $639,900
