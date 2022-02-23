4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $649,000

Room to roam on this large, private lot in Trotter Ridge II. Enjoy the beautiful, fully fenced backyard or grill out on the back deck and adjoining screened porch. Cozy up in front of one of the three fireplaces in the great room, primary bedroom, or basement! Great office space on the main level or an option to work or read just off your bedroom in the primary's nook! Beautiful natural light throughout the main level with large bay windows allowing light through the study and showing off the crafted chair rail molding! Lower level provides great space for a pool table or rec room off of the additional den and full bath. Great opportunity to be in the popular Trotter Ridge II with close proximity to Northwest High School. SHOWINGS BEGIN 2/19