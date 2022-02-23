 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $649,000

Room to roam on this large, private lot in Trotter Ridge II. Enjoy the beautiful, fully fenced backyard or grill out on the back deck and adjoining screened porch. Cozy up in front of one of the three fireplaces in the great room, primary bedroom, or basement! Great office space on the main level or an option to work or read just off your bedroom in the primary's nook! Beautiful natural light throughout the main level with large bay windows allowing light through the study and showing off the crafted chair rail molding! Lower level provides great space for a pool table or rec room off of the additional den and full bath. Great opportunity to be in the popular Trotter Ridge II with close proximity to Northwest High School. SHOWINGS BEGIN 2/19

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

