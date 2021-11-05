4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $685,000

This Stunning Custom Built Home is in the heart of popular Birkhaven Subdivision and is located in the Northwest School District. The Gourmet Kitchen features a large Pantry and an 8Ft Island that separates the Living Room and Kitchen. The Primary Bedroom is located on the main level along with an additional Bedroom and Full Bath. Upstairs you will find two large Bedrooms, each with their own Bath, and a large Bonus Room and Loft. Tons of additional Storage over the Garage and off the 4th Bedroom that can be finished for additional square footage. The Glass Bifold Doors open from the Breakfast Room to the Screened Porch, Stamped Patio and spacious Fenced Backyard. Tankless Water Heater and Water Purifier. A Must See, IMMACULATE CONDITION, Like New!!!