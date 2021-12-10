 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $860,000

Stunning 4 BR 4.5 BA Home Nestled on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in the Desirable Henson Farms Subd. Home offers over 5600 Sq Ft. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Nice Living Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office, A Chefs Dream Kitchen! offers Granite Countertops, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop Range w/ Double Oven, Stainless Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Master w/ Triple Ceilings. Bsmt perfect for an In-Law Suite w/ Walk-Out Doors, Family Room, Exercise Rm and Theatre Rm, Security System, Irrigation Sys.

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

