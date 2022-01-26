4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $875,000

Wonderful former Parade Homes Winner, built by Blue Ridge Builders! Cul de sac private setting bounds wooded common area to the rear. Perfect for enjoying the extensive outdoor gathering areas. Peaceful covered porch, screened porch off kitchen, walled patio with large fireplace, outdoor kitchen and lots of seating area. Interior checks all the boxes as well. Remodeled cook's kitchen, oversized great room & gas fireplace flanked with built-ins, front office, dining room that accommodates 10+, oversized closets with systems, (primary closet bigger than most bedrooms), office with built-ins on second level, large multi purpose bonus room, lower level rec room, bedroom, full bath, and theatre! Sidewalks to neighborhood pool, tennis and clubhouse. Northern Schools. Perfect house in perfect location.