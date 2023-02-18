Incredible custom-built home shows like new with current design in desirable Summerfield. Amazing curb appeal. The dramatic great room has a tall vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a gas fireplace flanked by built-ins. Opens into a gourmet kitchen with great quality SS appliances, including a 5-burner gas cooktop, custom cabinetry, a tile backsplash, and a large center island with bar seating. The breakfast area has great natural lighting and leads to a cozy screened porch. Additional outdoor living space includes a spacious paver patio overlooking the beautiful yard and wooded natural area. The dining room has a diagonal coffered ceiling. Primary suite on the main level has a wood inlay tray ceiling, a luxury bath, & a spacious walk-in closet. French doors off the foyer lead to a quiet office with exposed cedar beams. 2nd bedroom & bath on the ML. Upstairs features 2 BR's, 2 baths, bonus room, playroom/gym, & 2 walk-in attic spaces. Large laundry on ML. Walk to neighborhood pool!