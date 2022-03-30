R & K Custom Built modern farmhouse, less than 2 years old, in sought after Birkhaven! Enjoy this classically designed open floor plan with shiplap and custom millwork throughout that would impress Chip and Joanna themselves! Exposed wood beams and open shelving create a spacious yet comforting space. Chef inspired kitchen w/ professional SS appliances and Quartz countertops w/ large island. Great room features soaring ceilings, exposed beams and glass doors that open completely to the screened porch featuring a gas fireplace and EZ breeze windows for an easy transition for all 4 seasons. Primary bedroom on the main level features soaking tub &large free standing shower. The 2nd bedroom, also on main level, w/ full attached bathroom. Second floor bedroom features built in bunk beds, perfect for kids of all ages! A large and spacious bonus room where no details were spared! Second floor also boasts a separate exterior entrance to one suite! Smart home enabled.( see agent only)
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $924,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Behind morning traffic snarl, a sad saga: Another move in Winston-Salem's yearslong fight over condemned eyesore
City crews remove RV from a lot on Silas Creek where a court-ordered demolition was carried out in 2021.
Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.
A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds announces its 2022 Indoor Concert Series, kicking off with Rodney Atkins
Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature.
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Kernersville 17-year-old killed in crash, car fire in southeastern Forsyth near Davidson County line
A senior at Glenn High School died Tuesday when his vehicle ran off Hastings Road, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities said.
2 people, including an on-duty Winston-Salem firefighter, injured during shooting at Kermit’s Hot Dog House
Authorities have made no arrests in the Friday afternoon incident.
Two men arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House that injured Walkertown Fire Chief and another man
Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with Friday’s shooting that injured a city firefighter and another man, authorities s…
The consolidation begins in April and will take through 2024 to complete, Reynolds said in a statement.