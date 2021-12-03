This is the one! A spectacular LUXURY Wolfe custom built home in sought after Henson Forest PRICED BELOW TAX VALUE! Ideal cul de sac lot with utmost privacy. Immaculate attention to detail in every room! Fresh paint, new light fixtures and UPGRADES GALORE including all glass Nana Wall that fully opens to gorgeous screened porch, Wolfe 6 burner cooktop, double convection ovens, tankless hot water heater & SO MUCH MORE! Designer finished basement with full bar, theatre projector and screen that is perfect for entertaining. PLUS over 1000 addl sq ft with heating and air that could be easily finished! Home perks for 4 bedrooms, but there is a 5th room in basement with adjacent closet and bathroom perfect for teen or in-laws! Swim, Tennis, Sidewalk, Clubhouse with Fitness Room community! Large common area and community playground in center of the neighborhood. Northern Schools! A DEFINITE MUST SEE! Check out the reel icon for video tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $949,000
