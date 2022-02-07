4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $219,000

MOVE IN READY on 2 Acres!!!! This newly remodeled home has plenty of room to spread out inside and out! New Heat Pump 2021, NEW Interior Paint, New floors throughout the home. Granite counters in Kitchen and baths, Stainless Steel Appliances. Enjoy a 24x22 garage/workshop equipped with own electrical panel. This home has so much to offer you will want to schedule your tour today!