4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $239,800

This 1.5 story 4 bed 2 bath home is located in Loghan's Place. A beautiful corner lot with privacy fenced backyard, paved drive to park your rv or boat, and still room for your vehicles. The backyard has been hardscaped so there is little upkeep and more time for entertaining. Natural light welcomes you when you enter the front door. This home boast hardwood floors, capret, tile, and laminate flooring. The primary bedroom is on the main level with 3 bedrooms upstairs. Each room has a large closet. This home is a must see! Open House Monday July 26th 4:30-7:30pm. GPS - 201 Pau/Princeton Crossing Thomasville.