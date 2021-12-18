4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $285,942

Dorchester Elevation B built by Shugart Homes with stone accents on Homesite 194 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen & family room. Primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & walk in closet. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & 5' fiberglass walk-in shower & linen closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 12 x 10 concrete patio. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.