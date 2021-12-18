Dorchester Elevation B built by Shugart Homes with stone accents on Homesite 194 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen & family room. Primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & walk in closet. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & 5' fiberglass walk-in shower & linen closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 12 x 10 concrete patio. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $285,942
Related to this story
Most Popular
Restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
The look of shock on customers’ faces has to be seen to be believed when they find out that Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.
A Winston-Salem woman is in the Forsyth County Jail, charged with physically abusing the 9-month-old child she was babysitting.
This is where we are, folks. North Carolina needed a law to make it illegal for politicians to make money off their offices.
State Legislature acts to once again plainly state that elected officials cannot be crooks.
Leroy Melvin Witherspoon of Winston-Salem was arrested Friday on multiple drug charges.
Tyson "Ty" Rhame was convicted in 2018 of mail and wire fraud.
When he was 17, Treshawn Jaquez Plater was convicted of beating a homeless man near Hanes Park.
- Updated
The owner of a small taqueria on the Southside has opened up a high-end Mexican seafood restaurant on South Stratford Road.
Brandon Juwan Sessoms, 23, of Barkwood Drive is charged with assault inflicting serious injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Sessoms is accuse…
Publix will anchor new West Edge shopping center.