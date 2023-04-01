This amazing home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with an unfinished basement which has endless possibilities. The basement also has a walkout area for your family gatherings and cookouts this spring and summer. Home has granite countertops. vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, large laundry with pantry space, large walk-in master closet, upgraded interior doors and much more. A rare find in the Ledford school district so don't let this one get away. Call for an appointment