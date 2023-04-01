This amazing home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with an unfinished basement which has endless possibilities. The basement also has a walkout area for your family gatherings and cookouts this spring and summer. Home has granite countertops. vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, large laundry with pantry space, large walk-in master closet, upgraded interior doors and much more. A rare find in the Ledford school district so don't let this one get away. Call for an appointment
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trio of workers retire from Winston-Salem company at the same time. Each had been with the Smith Phillips for decades
Three employees of Smith Phillips Building Supply, a local company founded in 1880, retire on the same day having each spent 40 years helping …
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduct…
Winston-Salem Prep student shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Tech, leading to lockdown, massive police response.
A high school student on a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College shot himself in the hand on Thursday morning, leading to a lockdo…
Senator Jarvis said emissions tests hit low-income families the hardest because "a lot of times a light will come on and they’ll have to spend…