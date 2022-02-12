4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $302,328

Guilford Elevation C Plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 144 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms & a loft. Formal dining room. Enjoy grilling on your 12 x 10 concrete patio. Hall bathroom has double vanity sinks. Kitchen has GE Electric Stainless Range with microwave over slide in range.