This McDowell plan Elevation C with brick accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 149 in Planter's Walk. You will love the open floor plan of the Kitchen & Family room with crown molding. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. you will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with a GE Electric Stainless slide in range & microwave, granite countertops & beautiful crown molding on your new kitchen cabinets. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a loft area. Primary bath has double vanity sinks & a large walk in shower with a seat in it. Enjoy the cool fall air on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Laundry will be convenient since it is upstairs & has cabinets over the washer & dryer. You'll find luxury vinyl flooring in the main living areas of the main level. Schedule your appointment to see this home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $305,379
