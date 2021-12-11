Lancaster Elevation A plan built by Shugart Homes. GE Stainless steel appliances in Kitchen with microwave above range. Kitchen Island. Granite Countertops. Fireplace in Great Room with gas logs. Luxury vinyl plank & crown molding in main level living areas. Double vanity sinks & 5' shower in primary bathroom. Hall bath has double vanity sinks. You will love living in your new home in this Lancaster plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 & a half bathrooms. You will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with granite countertops, an island and the cabinets will have crown molding & a view into your new family room. The main level also has a formal dining room. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a laundry room with cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your new primary bedroom will have a boxed ceiling. Your new primary bathroom will have 5’ shower & double vanity sinks 2 linen closets & a large walk-in closet. You will enjoy a refreshing drink on your 10 x 10 concrete patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $309,188
