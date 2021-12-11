4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $313,000

Meriwether A plan built by Shugart Homes. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Kitchen island with pendants. Boxed ceiling in Primary Bedroom, Fireplace in great room, 10 x 10 concrete patio, 2nd sink in primary bath, 5' fiberglass shower in primary bath, 2nd sink in hall bath, crown molding in dining room, kitchen, eat in area & family room. GE Electric stainless steel microwave over range. Laundry room on 2nd level & has cabinets over washer & dryer. Granite countertops in kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank in Kitchen, family room, dining room & powder room.