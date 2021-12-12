 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $315,000

Back on market at no fault of seller- Motivated Seller! Own a piece of Thomasville history! Built in 1929 by the local Kennedy Family, this home is unlike any other you will see. Upon entering the 2.8 acre property on your private circle driveway, you'll notice the oversized 2 car garage with ample storage above. The interior of the home welcomes you with 12 foot ceilings in both the living and dining room. Visit the oversized interior sunroom off the kitchen, or find enjoyment on the outdoor screened porch that was once the Kennedy Family's personal library. Choose between 2 primary bedrooms. One on main. One on second level. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms in total, each unique in their own way, with 1 bathroom. The basement is an open concept room w/ half bath. With it's own driveway and private entrance, it’s ideal for an in-law suit or utilize this space for the perfect movie theater room. Schedule your showing today! $2,000 Carpet Allowance with acceptable offer. See Agent Remarks.

