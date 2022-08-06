 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $320,000

Dorchester plan Elevation C built by Shugart Homes with stone accent on Homesite 161 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include house. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & large walk-in shower & linen closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy the luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Laundry room has cabinets above the washer & dryer. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 12 x 10 concrete patio. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.

