Welcome to your new home in this Guilford plan Elevation B with brick wainscott in Planter’s Walk. All dimensions taken from floor plan. Tax value not yet updated in include improvements. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Loft area & your new laundry room. Your Primary bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, a large walk-in closet & linen closet. On the main level you will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen that is open to the family room. Your kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, GE Gas Stainless-Steel Range with a Microwave, white cabinets with crown molding, and Granite Countertops. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in your new Kitchen, Living Room, and Flex Room. You can enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You will also enjoy the community pool and playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $321,216
