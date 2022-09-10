 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $321,368

Welcome to your new home in this Guilford plan Elevation B with stone wainscott built by Shugart Homes in Planter’s Walk on Homesite 167. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Loft area & your new laundry room. Your Primary bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, a large walk-in closet & linen closet. On the main level you will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen that is open to the family room. Your kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, GE Gas Stainless-Steel Range with a Microwave, white cabinets with crown molding, and Granite Countertops. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in your new Kitchen, Living Room, and Flex Room. You can enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You will also enjoy the community pool and playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include house.

