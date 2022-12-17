4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $325,000

You'll love living in your new home in this Lancaster plan w/ 4 beds, 2 & a half baths. Welcome to your new home w/ stone accent in Planter’s Walk. You'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen w/ granite countertops, an island w/ pendant lights & a view into your new Living room. The Kitchen also has a gas stainless steel range/oven w/ microwave above stove. The main level also has a flex room that could be your new formal dining room or your new home office. The main level living areas have luxury vinyl plank floors that will make cleaning a breeze. We upgraded the back door to a garden door instead of a sliding glass door. Upstairs you'll find 4 beds, 2 baths & a laundry room w/ cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your new primary bathroom will have a large walk-in shower w/ a seat & double vanity sinks, 2 linen closets & a large walk-in closet. You'll enjoy a refreshing drink on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground. Schedule your appt today.