Own a piece of Thomasville history! Built in 1929 by the local Kennedy Family, this home is unlike any other you will see. Upon entering the 2.8 acre property on your private circle driveway, you'll notice the oversized 2 car garage with ample storage above. The interior of the home welcomes you with 12 foot ceilings in both the living and dining room. Visit the oversized interior sunroom off the kitchen, or find enjoyment on the outdoor screened porch that was once the Kennedy Family's personal library. Choose between 2 primary bedrooms. One on main. One on second level. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms in total, each unique in their own way, with 1 bathroom. The basement is an open concept room w/ half bath. With it's own driveway and private entrance, the lower level is ideal for an in-law suit or utilize this space for the perfect movie theater room. Whatever you're looking for, you will find it in this home. Amazing History - Unique features - Space to breathe. - Come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $325,000
