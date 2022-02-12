 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $338,237

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $338,237

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $338,237

Pickens Plan Elevation A built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 147 in Planter's Walk. Your new primary bedroom is on the main level. Enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in venetian gold. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms & a loft, all of which have walk in closets. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Garage door openers. 10 x 12 concrete patio on rear of house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert