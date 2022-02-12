4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $338,237

Pickens Plan Elevation A built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 147 in Planter's Walk. Your new primary bedroom is on the main level. Enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops in venetian gold. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms & a loft, all of which have walk in closets. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Garage door openers. 10 x 12 concrete patio on rear of house.