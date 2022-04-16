4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $338,335

Welcome to your new home in this Lancaster plan Elev B with stone wainscot in Planter’s Walk with 4 bedrooms & 2 and a half baths. On the main level, you will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen that is open to the Great Room. Your new kitchen has granite countertops, island with pendant lights, large pantry & a GE Electric Stainless-Steel slide in range w/ Microwave above stove. As you enter the front door, you have an office w/ French doors. The main level living areas have luxury vinyl floors that will make cleaning a breeze. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & your new laundry room w/ cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your primary bath has a large walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, a large walk-in closet & 2 linen closets. You can enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home today.