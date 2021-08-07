BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS is an understatement in this new Smart Home located on CORNER homesite in Steeplegate Village! The Wilmington floor plan provides 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level office PLUS a LOFT & approximately 2800 sq ft! The formal dining room & office near entry leads to an expansive great room that is open to the breakfast area/kitchen. Features such as elegant Cream Oak Revwood flooring, Kent Café cabinetry, gas fireplace, glistening Santa Cecilia granite & tile backsplash add a special touch to this home. Main level laundry allows you to multi task while whipping up meals or working from home! Not to mention a HUGE island plus sit-at breakfast bar in the kitchen which is another great addition in the home. Upper level Primary Suite is S-P-A-C-I-O-U-S to say the least with vaulted ceiling & fan! Additional 3 secondary bedrooms plus a loft rounds out the upper level & completes the home. But wait…your new home also includes smart home technology package with FREE service!
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $339,940
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
Drug Task Force: Couple had cocaine, THC oil, heroin, LSD, mushrooms and other controlled substances at Winston-Salem residences
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate charges after the task force received a tip that illega…
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem is the latest winner in North Carolina’s Your Shot at $1 Million contest.
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
The proliferation of private parking lots using cameras - and access to DMV registration information - is catching some locals unawares. Bills of up to $85 are landing in mailboxes.
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at 315 Elm Drive in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.
Autopsy: Winston-Salem man died from complications from bedsores and other issues. Mother and sister accused of neglect.
A 42-year-old disabled man whose death was ruled a homicide did not see a health-care provider for more than 10 years and he had severe bedsores that contributed to his death. His mother and sister have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.