4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $339,945

Lancaster Elevation C built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 154 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax Value not yet updated to include house. You will love living in your new home in this Lancaster plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 & a half bathrooms. You will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with granite countertops, an island with pendant lights and a view into your new family room. The main level also has a flex room that could be your new formal dining room or your new home office. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & a laundry room with cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your new primary bathroom will have a large walk-in shower with a seat & double vanity sinks 2 linen closets & a large walk-in closet. You will enjoy a refreshing drink on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home today.