Russell Elevevation B with brick accent built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 159 in Planter's Walk. If you want 4 bedrooms, loft, 2 & a half bathrooms, you will love to call this home. All 4 bedrooms have walk in closets that you will love in this Russell plan. You will feel like a chef in your new kitchen with an island, granite countertops, GE Electric Stainless microwave over range, & crown molding on your new cabinets. Your new primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & 2 walk-in closets. Your new primary bathroom has a large shower, double vanity sinks, and a linen closet. Enjoy relaxing with a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy crown molding and luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living area of the 1st floor. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away. Community has swimming pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $340,537
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winston-Salem man was charged with murder two days after police said he punched a 73-year-old man, causing him to fall and hit his head on a…
A Greenville man died Tuesday after his tractor-trailer struck the rear of a second tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 North near the Hanes Mill Road …
The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday
The National Weather Service is warning that Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain Monday, causing slick road…
- Updated
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The chief of the Griffith Volunteer Fire Department in Forsyth County was charged on Friday with two felony counts of falsifying fire incident…
A man told Winston-Salem police on Monday afternoon that someone in another vehicle fired a weapon at him several times while he was on a stre…
City officials advise motorists to use extreme caution while traveling the roadways, especially on overpasses and bridges due to icy conditions.
Triad man wins again on 'Jeopardy!'. Lawrence Long will make another appearance on the show Wednesday.
Lawrence Long, who was born in Winston-Salem and now lives in East Bend, established himself as a “Jeopardy!” Champion Monday and continued hi…
Last week's fertilizer plant fire reinforced the reality – rooted in historical racist policies – that low-income residents and people of color remain most vulnerable to industrial hazards.
Second time is the charm for Lawrence "Skip" Long, a member of Winston-Salem's Bunker Dogs Improv troupe.