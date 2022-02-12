4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $340,537

Russell Elevevation B with brick accent built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 159 in Planter's Walk. If you want 4 bedrooms, loft, 2 & a half bathrooms, you will love to call this home. All 4 bedrooms have walk in closets that you will love in this Russell plan. You will feel like a chef in your new kitchen with an island, granite countertops, GE Electric Stainless microwave over range, & crown molding on your new cabinets. Your new primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & 2 walk-in closets. Your new primary bathroom has a large shower, double vanity sinks, and a linen closet. Enjoy relaxing with a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy crown molding and luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living area of the 1st floor. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away. Community has swimming pool.