4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $343,130

Telfair Plan Elevation B built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 151 in Planter's Walk. Come see why the Telfair is one of Shugart's most popular plans. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 & a half bathrooms & a loft. Main level flex room could be your home office. Kitchen is open to the great room, has corner pantry, kitchen island, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with slide in range/oven & dishwasher. Community has a swimming pool, children's playground & walking trail.