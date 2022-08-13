4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $345,000

Welcome to your new home in this Lancaster plan Elev C with stone wainscot in Planter’s Walk w/ 4 bedrooms & 2 and a half baths. On the main level, you'll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen that is open to the Great Room & has white kitchen cabinets w/ crown molding. Your new kitchen has granite countertops, island w/ pendant lights, large pantry & a GE Electric Stainless-Steel slide in range w/ Microwave above stove. As you enter the front door, you have a formal dining room on your left. The main level living areas have luxury vinyl floors that will make cleaning a breeze. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & your new laundry room w/ cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your primary bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, a large walk-in closet & 2 linen closets. You can enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground.