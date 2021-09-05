 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $346,900

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $346,900

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $346,900

Must see this spacious home! East Davidson school district! Master on Main!! Kitchen island with a ton of storage. Large master! Huge movie area for movie nights, and enjoy the outside on the new patio. Large newly fenced in area with wired storage building for all of your outdoor needs. Call for questions or Schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News