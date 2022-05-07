4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $351,081

Meriwether Elevation C plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 164 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. You will find your Oasis in this Meriwether plan in Planter’s Walk with a total of 4 bedrooms & 2 and a half bathrooms. If you’re looking for closets & storage, this home in for you. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & laundry room. The primary bedroom upstairs has a closet as big as a room. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms also have walk in closets. Downstairs you will find a formal dining room, breakfast nook and island in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room with gas log fireplace & luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main level living areas. You will enjoy grilling outside on your 10 x 10 concrete patio with your family. You will love the granite countertops on your new white cabinets with crown molding. Schedule your appointment to see this awesome home right away. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.