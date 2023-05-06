Welcome to your new home in this Lancaster plan with stone wainscot in Planter's Walk with 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. On the main level, you will enjoy cooking in your new kitchen that is open to the Great Room. Your new kitchen has granite countertops, an island, a large pantry & a GE Electric Stainless-Steel slide in range with Microwave above stove. As you enter the front door, you have a flex room that could be your new formal dining room or your new home office. The main level living areas have luxury vinyl floors that will make cleaning a breeze. We upgraded the back door to a Garden door instead of a sliding glass door. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & your new laundry room with cabinets above your washer & dryer. Your primary bathroom has a large walk-in shower, double vanity sinks, a large walk-in closet & 2 linen closets. You can enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground.