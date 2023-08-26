If you want 4 bedrooms, a loft, 2 and a half bathrooms, you will love to call this Russell plan Elev B your new home. You will feel like a chef in your new kitchen with an island, granite countertops, GE Electric Stainless microwave over range and dishwasher, & crown molding on your new cabinets with Dallas White granite countertops, an island & an oversized pantry that will make prepping your meals a breeze. The 1st floor has 9-foot ceilings and gas log fireplace in the Living Room. Your new primary bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Your new primary bathroom has a large shower, double vanity sinks, and a linen closet. This open floorplan concept has luxury vinyl plank on the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, and all have walk-in closets & a loft that would be a great playroom, game room or movie room. Enjoy relaxing with a glass of lemonade on your 10x10 concrete patio. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.