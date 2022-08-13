4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $360,000

Russell Elevation A with stone accent built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 176 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax information on land only & not yet updated to include home. If you want 4 bedrooms, loft, 2 & a half bathrooms, you will love to call this Russell plan home. All 4 bedrooms have walk in closets that you will love. You will feel like a chef in your new kitchen with an island, GE Electric Stainless microwave over range, & white kitchen cabinets with Luna Pearl granite countertops. Your new primary bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Your new primary bathroom has a large shower, double vanity sinks, and a linen closet. Enjoy relaxing with a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living area of the 1st floor. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.