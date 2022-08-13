Russell Elevation A with stone accent built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 176 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax information on land only & not yet updated to include home. If you want 4 bedrooms, loft, 2 & a half bathrooms, you will love to call this Russell plan home. All 4 bedrooms have walk in closets that you will love. You will feel like a chef in your new kitchen with an island, GE Electric Stainless microwave over range, & white kitchen cabinets with Luna Pearl granite countertops. Your new primary bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Your new primary bathroom has a large shower, double vanity sinks, and a linen closet. Enjoy relaxing with a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living area of the 1st floor. You can also enjoy the community pool and playground. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Lynn's victory taken away Saturday night after she was disqualified; 'Family over racing every day'
Instead of getting her car inspected she rushed to the hospital with her father who was having chest pains
Dear Miss Manners: My husband works from home, and a colleague does not. Colleague sometimes texts my husband that there is a product or mail …
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem has “closed for the foreseeable future,” according to signs on the building at 901 Reynolda Road.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, an influential voice in social justice issues and part of a nearly two-century tradition of a Baptist congregation…
Eleven stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including two in Forsyth County — are among 61 statewide required to pay fines for w…
For 66 years, Wake Forest Baptist Church has embraced a commitment to inclusion that is reflected in its motto.
Beth Macy, whose book Dopesick was turned into a Hulu series, will talk about her new book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis, at 7 p.m., on Aug. 16, at Calvary Moravian Church.
Police: Man killed by officers in Clemmons was suspect in fatal shooting 2 days earlier. Court documents allege violent past.
The man law enforcement officers shot to death in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store Friday morning was accused of murdering the …
The questions — from family, friends, acquaintances, professional contacts and people accustomed to seeing this face in an old photo the size …
Burt Myers passes Tim Brown on lap 82 in a daring pass as Myers goes on to win the race