Pickens Plan Elev C built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 173 in Planter's Walk. Your new primary bedroom is on the main level in this beautiful Pickens plan w/ stone accent. Enjoy cooking in your new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white kitchen cabinets w/ crown molding. You will find laundry a breeze since the laundry room is conveniently located on the main level w/ cabinets above the washer & dryer. Your living room has a gas logs fireplace. You can use the flex room on the first floor as either an office or formal dining room. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms & a loft, all of which have walk in closets. You can relax on your new 10 x 10 concrete patio leaving the house with an upgraded garden door in lieu of sliding glass door. You can store all your belongings in the huge attic area of this awesome home. Planter’s Walk has a community swimming pool, children’s playground & walking trail. Tax info not yet updated to reflect new home.