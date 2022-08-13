4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $375,000

This Telfair plan Elevation A with brick accent is built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 180 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax info not yet updated. You will have all the room you need in this popular Telfair plan in Planter’s Walk. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 & a half bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Corner Fireplace with Gas Logs & a loft. The Kitchen is open to the Great Room. You’ll enjoy cooking in your new kitchen with an island, granite countertops & a corner pantry. You will enjoy the privacy of your back yard that looks towards the trees. Your new stainless steel appliances include a slide in range/oven & dishwasher. Enjoy a glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Planter’s Walk has a community swimming pool, children’s playground & walking trail. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away. Come see why the Telfair is one of Shugart’s most popular plans. Schedule your appointment to see this home today.