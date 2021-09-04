 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $377,529

You will enjoy mostly 1 level living in your new all brick home in Shugart’s Bates plan w/ 3 BRs & 2 BAs on the main level. The upstairs has a guest suite, giving this home a total of 4 BRs & 3 full BAs. The family rm has corner gas logs fireplace & a coffered ceiling. You will feel like a Chef in your new kitchen w/ an island, Profile Gas Stainless Steel Double Oven Range, white farmhouse apron front sink, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tile kitchen backsplash. Your main level living areas have beautiful crown molding. Your primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & large walk-in closet. Your primary bath has a large ceramic tile shower w/ fiberglass bottom, hand sprayer on slide bar as a 2nd shower head, frameless shower door, double vanity sinks & linen closet. Luxury vinyl flooring in the main level living areas, ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms, & carpet in the bedrooms. You will also enjoy the convenience of a community swimming pool, & weight room at the clubhouse.

