 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $380,220

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $380,220

4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $380,220

Carson plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 35 in Breckenridge. You will enjoy mostly 1 level living. On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & vaulted ceiling. Upstairs you will find the 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. If you're looking for 2 primary suites, then this is the home for you. Kitchen has island & pantry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert