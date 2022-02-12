4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $383,065

Carson plan Elevation G built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 35 in Breckenridge. You will enjoy mostly 1 level living. On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & vaulted ceiling. Upstairs you will find the 4th bedroom & 3rd full bath. If you're looking for 2 primary suites, then this is the home for you. Kitchen has island & pantry.