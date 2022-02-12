4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $384,969

Nantahala Elevation D built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 39 in Breckenridge is mostly brick with stone accent. Come see why this is one of our most popular plans. The Nantahala has the primary suite on the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms, full bath and loft. All dimensions taken from floorplan. The kitchen has an island that overlooks the family room. You'll also enjoy a Profile Electric range in stainless, under cabinet lighting, Brellin-flat panel full overlay cabinets in white with a waste basket cabinet, quartz countertops & tile backsplash. The primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling. The formal dining room has a coffered ceiling that you make you proud to entertain family & friends. Your primary bath has double bowl full vanity, a large tile shower with a fiberglass bottom, & framed mirror. The full bath upstairs has a double bowl full vanity. The main level living areas will have crown molding & luxury plank floors.