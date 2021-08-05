4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $388,032

Callista floorplan to be built on Homesite 34 in Breckenridge. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Do you want mostly 1 level living? If so, this is the home for you. Shugart’s popular Callista plan has 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. The main level of this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upstairs you will find the fourth bedroom, loft & 3rd full bathroom. You’ll love cooking in this kitchen with quartz countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, white farm style sink, under cabinet lighting & stainless steel appliances, that will make you feel like a chef. The main living areas will have luxury vinyl plank flooring. Your new primary bedroom has a boxed ceiling & large walk-in closet. Your new primary bathroom will have a large walk-in shower with ceramic tile walls & a frameless shower door. Coffered ceiling in the living room. This home is so efficient with a tankless water heater. Ceramic tile floors in all 3 bathrooms.