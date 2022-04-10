4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $400,000

You will LOVE everything about this restored 1900's Farmhouse! Just over the Davidson County line, it's privately surrounded by trees on 5.22 acres yet close to the amenities you desire! The new first floor Primary Bdrm Suite will take your breath away! From the barn doors to the custom walk-in closet, not a detail was missed! Luxurious Bathroom w/ tiled shower for two, soaking tub, dbl sinks, & water closet! Remodeled kitchen includes farm sink, tile backsplash, pot filler, concrete counters, custom herringbone tile floor, butcher block island & pantry. Home has a great flow w/ spacious rooms & ample storage. Original Hardwood floors through much of the home. New carpet upstairs. Freshly Painted! New Roof, Garage Door, Light Fixtures, & Front Door 2022. 2nd Bath Remodel recently completed. Enjoy Bay Windows, Bead Board Ceilings, wainscoting, shiplap, arched doorways, and tons of charm. Oversized double deck off Dining Rm and 2nd Bdrm. Huge Barn, shed, creeks, mature trees, & more!