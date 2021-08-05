4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $402,965

Nantahala D to be built on HomeSite 24 in Breckenridge. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Enjoy luxurious living in this brick & stone home in Thomasville. Come visit with us to see why this is Shugart's popular Nantahala plan. If you need 4 bedrooms, this home is for you. This 2 story home has the primary BR on the main level. Enjoy an open floorplan where both a breakfast nook & formal dining room that's great for entertaining. As you go upstairs, you'll enjoy the upgraded staircase with oak treads & pickets. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a loft that your famliy will thoroughly enjoy. Your open floorplan is highlighted with a farm style sink in the kitchen with quartz countertops & ceramic tile backsplash. Your new luxurious primary bathroom has quartz countertops & double sinks. Doing laundry in your new home will be easier with upgraded cabinets installed above the washer & dryer.