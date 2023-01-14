4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $409,000

Elegant two story four bedroom, three and a half bath all brick home in the prestigious Breckenridge development in Thomasville for sale! This beautiful home features two primary suites, a spacious loft, sunroom, an office and so much more! Fall in love with the kitchen with the gorgeous quartz countertops and backsplash. Great natural lighting throughout the home! Primary suite with trey ceilings and a private bathroom with a double sink vanity and large tile walk in shower. Fenced in backyard perfect for backyard BBQs and entertainment with friends and family. This home will not last! Be sure to schedule your private showing today!