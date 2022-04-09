4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $409,250

Palmer Elev F built by Shugart Homes on 23 in Breckenridge. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax info not yet updated. Enjoy a cold beverage on a hot day on either one of your new front porches. You can relax on the front porch of the main living level or the one on the 2nd story. The great room is open to the breakfast nook & kitchen & has gas logs in your new fireplace. The main level living areas will have crown molding & luxury vinyl plank flooring. You'll feel like a chef in your new kitchen w/ your farmhouse apron front sink, undercabinet lighting, profile electric double oven range in Stainless Steel, Quartz countertops & Butler’s Pantry. Your beautiful new dining rm has a coffered ceiling. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious primary suite w/ a boxed ceiling, double vanity sinks, & 2 walk-in closets. Upstairs you'll also find 3 other bedrooms for a total of 4 beds & a laundry rm conveniently located off one of the closets in the primary suite. 2 of the beds have walk-in closets