Spacious, Bright, Versatile and Welcoming! This home has it all! Offering a stunning interior equipped with a formal dining room, flow-through living area, bonus room/4th bedroom and expansive living areas. Open and modern, this gorgeous, eat-in kitchen has been beautifully maintained and features granite countertops, tile backsplash and a breakfast bar. Sized for comfort, the spacious primary bedroom affords a large walk-in closet and the primary bathroom boast a separate shower and double sinks. The 4th bedroom is very multifunctional! The charming patio space outback will be the perfect place for grilling this spring and summer! Large, attached garage too! The neighborhoods amenities include a pool, exercise room and more! Located in a sought-after part of Randolph County close to I-85, this unique home will not last long. Schedule you're showing before it’s gone!