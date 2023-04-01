Very popular Seagrove plan. If you need a guest suite down with private full bath - this is it. Open kitchen plan with eat at bar and kitchen island. Huge primary bedroom with 2 closets - Primary bath with garden tub and separate shower and private toilet closet. Upstairs loft area. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Friendship / Ledford Schools. NO CITY TAXES. Builder is offering $10,000 to be used toward loan discount points or closing cost when using one of our Preferred lenders with full price offer through March 31, 2023
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $422,867
