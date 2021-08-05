4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $428,388

Seeley Plan built by Shugart homes. This beautiful 2 story home has brick & stone exterior with a 3rd car garage. This large kitchen has an island with bar seating, farm style sink, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, large pantry and a premier stainless gas range that will make you feel like you’re in a chef’s kitchen. The great room has gas logs & has an open floorplan. The dining area off the kitchen has a beautiful bay window for you to view your lovely private backyard. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (both with double vanity sinks) & a loft area that will be great as a study or playroom for your children. Relax in your luxurious master suite that has a large walk in closet & spacious ceramic tile shower. You will also enjoy the convenience of a community swimming pool, weight room & sauna at the clubhouse of Breckenridge. For more information about this Seeley plan call me in Breckenridge, today.