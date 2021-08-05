Seeley Plan built by Shugart homes. This beautiful 2 story home has brick & stone exterior with a 3rd car garage. This large kitchen has an island with bar seating, farm style sink, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, large pantry and a premier stainless gas range that will make you feel like you’re in a chef’s kitchen. The great room has gas logs & has an open floorplan. The dining area off the kitchen has a beautiful bay window for you to view your lovely private backyard. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (both with double vanity sinks) & a loft area that will be great as a study or playroom for your children. Relax in your luxurious master suite that has a large walk in closet & spacious ceramic tile shower. You will also enjoy the convenience of a community swimming pool, weight room & sauna at the clubhouse of Breckenridge. For more information about this Seeley plan call me in Breckenridge, today.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $428,388
Related to this story
Most Popular
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
Drug Task Force: Couple had cocaine, THC oil, heroin, LSD, mushrooms and other controlled substances at Winston-Salem residences
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate charges after the task force received a tip that illega…
Suspended driver's license? Winston-Salem, Forsyth County DA team up for program to help restore licenses.
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Group protests mandatory hospital worker vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
A group of 45 people protested Saturday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in front of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.