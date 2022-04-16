4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $433,050

Nantahala Elev E built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 1 in Breckenridge is mostly brick w/ stone accent. Come see why this is one of our most popular plans to enjoy luxurious living. The Nantahala has the primary suite on main level. As you go upstairs, you’ll enjoy the upgraded staircase w/ wood treads & metal spindles. Upstairs you'll find 3 more beds, 2 full baths & a loft. You'll love cooking in your new gourmet kitchen that has granite countertops, flat panel full overlay cabinets w/ waste basket cabinet. The primary bedrm has a boxed ceiling. The kitchen has an island that overlooks the Great rm w/ a farmhouse apron front sink, undercabinet lighting, ceramic tile backsplash, GE profile featured wall oven & microwave combo unit w/ gas cooktop & hood over cooktop. The formal dining rm has a coffered ceiling & judge’s panels that you make you proud to entertain family & friends. Your primary bath has double bowl full vanity, a large tile shower w/ a fiberglass bottom, & framed mirror.