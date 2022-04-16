Nantahala Elev E built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 1 in Breckenridge is mostly brick w/ stone accent. Come see why this is one of our most popular plans to enjoy luxurious living. The Nantahala has the primary suite on main level. As you go upstairs, you’ll enjoy the upgraded staircase w/ wood treads & metal spindles. Upstairs you'll find 3 more beds, 2 full baths & a loft. You'll love cooking in your new gourmet kitchen that has granite countertops, flat panel full overlay cabinets w/ waste basket cabinet. The primary bedrm has a boxed ceiling. The kitchen has an island that overlooks the Great rm w/ a farmhouse apron front sink, undercabinet lighting, ceramic tile backsplash, GE profile featured wall oven & microwave combo unit w/ gas cooktop & hood over cooktop. The formal dining rm has a coffered ceiling & judge’s panels that you make you proud to entertain family & friends. Your primary bath has double bowl full vanity, a large tile shower w/ a fiberglass bottom, & framed mirror.
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $433,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
Dear Amy: We are a family of seven siblings, all in our 60s.
A shooting at Fish Hut Arcade on South Main Street on Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured, authorities said.
Clemmons Market gains Five Below, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta
These are the Teacher of the Year finalists in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools, along with contenders for other major awards
The Core Awards, as they are called, will be handed out at a ceremony on May 5 at the Benton Convention Center.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
Ask SAM: How do I stop a bird from flying into my windows? Plus, is it time for hummingbird feeders?
Q: A bird keeps flying into my windows. I’m sure it thinks it’s fighting off a rival. What can I do to get it to stop? I don’t want to put sti…
Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...
Patricia Johansson, the first white person to receive a bachelor's degree at Winston-Salem State University, has died
Patricia Johansson, who is white, was a 36-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassin…
3 schools to get new principals in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools. District also names testing director.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed three new principals and an administrator, the school district said Friday.